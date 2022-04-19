Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.68 and a 200-day moving average of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.97%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

