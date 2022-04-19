Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after buying an additional 138,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $302.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.66.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Bank of America raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.81.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

