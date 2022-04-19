Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.99 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.84.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

