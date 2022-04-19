Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN opened at $216.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.76 and its 200 day moving average is $241.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $197.20 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.