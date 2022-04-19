Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Incyte by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

