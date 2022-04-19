Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,118,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 629,335 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

