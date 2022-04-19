Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL stock opened at $225.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $174.68 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.60.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.