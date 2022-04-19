Arizona State Retirement System Sells 403 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,475. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

