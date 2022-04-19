Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 622.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $30,661,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,440 shares of company stock worth $2,434,889. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.29.

W stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.39 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.