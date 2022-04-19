Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,270,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,451,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after buying an additional 685,918 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,124,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,912,000 after buying an additional 84,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

NYSE CDAY opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -119.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.32 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock worth $900,537 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

