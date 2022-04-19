Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.60 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $52,225,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,847,000 after acquiring an additional 406,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 5,416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 357,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $126.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.