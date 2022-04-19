Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 241 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,641,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $192.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.56.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

