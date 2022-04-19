Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KIM opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.