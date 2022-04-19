Arizona State Retirement System Sells 793 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,302,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in PTC by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PTC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in PTC by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

