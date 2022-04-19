Arizona State Retirement System Sells 502 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $170.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.