RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 609.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.76. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $337.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.20.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.05.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

