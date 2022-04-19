Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.63 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro stock opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.