Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Graco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 45,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

GGG stock opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

