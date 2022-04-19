Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,537,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 860,864 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of FNF opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

