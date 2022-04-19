Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.