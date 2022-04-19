GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam lifted its position in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

