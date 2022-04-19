Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Up 40.8% in March

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ACGL opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.