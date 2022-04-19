Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on GNGBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.77.

GNGBY stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Getinge AB will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

