Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 413,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $663.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $392.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

