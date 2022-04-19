Short Interest in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Rises By 39.4%

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 810,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

TFSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 90.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 434.63%.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

