Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Increases By 40.0%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS MTLHY opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.