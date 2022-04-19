Short Interest in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Expands By 40.0%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $39.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter.

