S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Up 40.4% in March

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the third quarter worth $81,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

SANW stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.05.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

