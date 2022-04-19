Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Up 40.5% in March

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 390.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PULM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

