Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in March

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 181.9 days.

HDIUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.