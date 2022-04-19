Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Increases By 40.0%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCVEF opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, Hungary, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

