Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Increases By 40.0%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCVEF opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $37.25.
Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile
