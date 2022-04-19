Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,800 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 471,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

