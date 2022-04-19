LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Short Interest Update

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 10,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFST opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.