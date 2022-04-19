Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Increases By 40.5%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of CHMI opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 830.77%.

CHMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

