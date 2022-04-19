Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Increases By 40.5%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of CHMI opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CHMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
