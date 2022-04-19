TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $5.04. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 2,487,925 shares.

TGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 375 ($4.88) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $357.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

TransGlobe Energy ( NASDAQ:TGA Get Rating ) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

