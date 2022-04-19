IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $5.15. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 67,517 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.