America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $83.92. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $83.05, with a volume of 65,633 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $534.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

