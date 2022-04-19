National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.71. National Research shares last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 23,318 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $995.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.12% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $331,257.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $455,644. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Research by 26.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Research by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Research by 409.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

