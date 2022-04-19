Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.21. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 37,627 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Luby’s by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luby’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Luby’s by 4,836.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luby's, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it provided restaurant services in the United States. As of November 19, 2021, the company operated 18 casual dining restaurants; and owned 24 properties. It also operated four Fuddruckers locations; and 14 Luby's cafeterias.

