Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.21. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 37,627 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.
About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)
Luby's, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it provided restaurant services in the United States. As of November 19, 2021, the company operated 18 casual dining restaurants; and owned 24 properties. It also operated four Fuddruckers locations; and 14 Luby's cafeterias.
