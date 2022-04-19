CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.25. CNB Financial shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 11,160 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $423.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

In other news, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236 over the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $555,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 187.5% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

