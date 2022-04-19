Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.89. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 67,624 shares traded.

APEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,753,000. CPMG Inc lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 683,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 360,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.