ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.41. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 91,250 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

