ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.41. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 91,250 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EMO)
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
