Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.86

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.86 and traded as high as C$25.25. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$25.17, with a volume of 992,027 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

