Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as high as C$2.43. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 10,155,656 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$292.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$83,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,597,733.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.