Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.92. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 476,087 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$636.45 million and a P/E ratio of 63.42.
Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ABT)
