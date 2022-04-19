Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.00

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.00 and traded as high as C$7.32. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$7.13, with a volume of 1,481,616 shares changing hands.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.90.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.00.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.