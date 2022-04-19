Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.82. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 176,671 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $282.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Republic First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FRBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $148,236. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.