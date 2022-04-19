Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 858,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEJO shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Wejo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wejo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77. Wejo Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

