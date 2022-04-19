Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Intersect ENT ( NASDAQ:XENT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 149.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

