Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Down 23.4% in March

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $158.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 305.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

XERS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

